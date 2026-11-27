Denmark criticizes President Donald Trump for 'we got Greenland' remark
Denmark has called out US President Donald Trump for saying the US has "But, we got Greenland, and we got Greenland" after a recent meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
Danish officials were quick to clarify that Greenland is still very much part of Denmark, with one official putting it plainly: "Trump hasn't got Greenland."
Denmark assures Greenland's status unchanged
The buzz started after a new security deal was signed on September 22, 2026, between the US Denmark, and Greenland.
The agreement allows more US military activity at certain bases in Greenland but doesn't change who owns the island.
Danish leaders, including Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, stressed that Greenland's self-determination and status remain untouched: this is about defense cooperation, not a land grab.