DHS launches deportation flights using its own Boeing 737s

DHS bought seven of these planes earlier this year to boost immigration enforcement, but so far each has barely been used.

Each of the seven aircraft has flown fewer than five domestic trips since April 2026.

Some critics question why the government spent big on these aircraft when charter options already existed, especially with talk about possibly using some for VIP travel still up in the air.

The move is sparking renewed scrutiny of how DHS was using billions of dollars approved by Congress last year to support Trump's immigration agenda.