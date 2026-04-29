Disneyland in California now scans your face for entry

Disneyland in California has started using facial recognition technology at select entrance lanes. The Walt Disney Company said this move is aimed at preventing fraud and making re-entry easier for guests. The system works by capturing images of visitors, which are then converted into unique numerical values using biometric technology.

Fraud prevention Technology's role in preventing fraud The facial recognition technology is expected to help identify if a person has already entered the park, thereby preventing possible annual pass sharing. However, guests have the option to opt out of these lanes with facial recognition technology.

Privacy debate Controversy surrounding facial recognition technology The use of facial recognition technology has been a controversial topic, with concerns over privacy and surveillance. Meta is reportedly looking to add a similar feature to their smart glasses. The Donald Trump administration is also considering funding for these glasses for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Law enforcement agencies using facial recognition software have faced scrutiny over alleged wrongful arrests affecting people of color disproportionately.

Advertisement

Industry trend Adoption of facial recognition at other venues Disneyland isn't the only entertainment venue to adopt facial recognition technology. Major League Baseball stadiums also offer a "go-ahead entry" option where fans can upload a selfie to an app and have their faces scanned for entry. Jay Stanley, a privacy expert at the American Civil Liberties Union, had warned about this trend in 2024 saying, "People need to ask themselves whether they want to live in a world where their face is scanned at every turn."

Advertisement