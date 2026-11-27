Donald Trump backs Iraqi PM al-Zaidi's oil and militia crackdown
US President Donald Trump is supporting Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's campaign to crack down on oil smuggling and rein in Iranian-backed militias.
Announced on Friday, this move highlights Iraq's determination to keep its valuable oil and border regions under government control.
The Iraqi government says it has lost about $100 billion from 2008 to 2025 from oil exports that bypassed official channels.
Baghdad closes Kurdistan crossings, deploys troops
Baghdad is taking bold steps by closing some Kurdistan border crossings and sending troops to international borders, with the measures approved by Iraq's top court, to curb the influence of Kurdish authorities and powerful groups like Kataib Hezbollah suspected of smuggling.
Meanwhile, Iraq's oil minister is saying the country's wealth should benefit all Iraqis, though these changes are likely to face pushback from regional leaders used to more autonomy.