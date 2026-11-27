Donald Trump backs Iraqi PM Ali al-Zaidi's oil smuggling crackdown
US President Donald Trump is openly supporting Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's push to crack down on oil smuggling.
Announced on Friday, this effort focuses on giving the federal government more control over oil exports and border crossings.
It's all part of a bigger anti-corruption campaign and a bid to strengthen state power, especially with tensions with Iran-backed militias and protests among Kurdish authorities.
Kurdistan protests after border crossings closed
Baghdad's tighter grip has sparked protests in the Kurdistan region, especially after two border crossings were shut down.
The situation is tense, with Zaidi also facing off against Iran-linked militia Kataib Hezbollah over alleged oil smuggling.
Despite some pushback, federal troops may move in, showing just how complicated things are as Iraq tries to attract large-scale foreign investment to strengthen its often-struggling economy.