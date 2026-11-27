Donald Trump downplays Russia and China intelligence sharing with Iran
Trump isn't too worried about reports that Russia and China are sharing intelligence with Iran, even if it's supposedly being used to target US military bases.
Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, he said both countries actually want to see the conflict with Iran end, and their support for Iran is pretty limited.
Trump: intelligence sharing goes both ways
After meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, Trump pointed out that intelligence sharing goes both ways: "We spy on them too."
He stressed that if Russia or China were really getting deeply involved, it would look a lot more like direct military action.