Donald Trump hints at meeting Kim Jong Un in China
World
US President Donald Trump just hinted he might meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un during his upcoming trip to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
"It would be exciting," Trump said, as talk of a meeting comes amid North Korea's ongoing ballistic missile tests, ramping up tensions in the region.
Trump hopeful despite South Korea tensions
Trump and Kim have met three times before, but those talks didn't really change much. Still, Trump keeps saying he's hopeful about their relationship.
Meanwhile, things are tense with South Korea too: Trump is threatening trade penalties over a US natural gas project.
All this makes for a pretty complicated moment between the US and both Koreas.