Donald Trump links US fuel price spike to Iran talks
US President Donald Trump says the recent spike in US fuel prices is closely tied to ongoing nuclear talks with Iran.
In a recent interview, he explained that how these negotiations play out could directly impact what Americans pay at the pump.
Trump emphasized the importance of reaching a deal that stops Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
Trump says Iran misled international community
Trump criticized Iran's past approach to talks, saying their proposals don't go far enough for the US.
He made it clear he's not pushing for regime change but wants real progress from Tehran, noting Trump said Iran has been misleading the international community for decades.
His stance highlights just how much these negotiations matter, not just for gas prices, but also for broader stability in West Asia.