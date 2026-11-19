Donald Trump meets Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen
US President Donald Trump just pulled off a historic first by meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin together in Shenzhen.
Trump called it "really making history."
The three leaders talked about big global issues, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and worries over nuclear weapons, especially with Iran.
As Trump put it, "Once you have the nuclear weapons, it's very hard to not have them."
Trump, Xi and Putin criticize ICC
They also shared concerns about how the International Criminal Court (ICC) has gotten out of control.
Trump said, "The International Criminal Court has gotten out of control. We all agree." and all three seemed to agree.
The hope is that this rare meetup will kickstart more cooperation on tough international problems going forward.