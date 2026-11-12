Donald Trump pitches 250-foot triumphal arch honoring US veterans, court-paused

Donald Trump just pitched building a 250-foot triumphal arch in Washington, D.C. inspired by the Arc de Triomphe, as a tribute to US veterans.

He announced it at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day, saying, "And soon we're going to dedicate a magnificent triumphal arch to our veterans," and "And that's in honor of our great veterans and our great militaries."

But for now, the project is paused, thanks to a federal court order and ongoing legal disputes.