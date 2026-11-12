Donald Trump pitches 250-foot triumphal arch honoring US veterans, court-paused
Donald Trump just pitched building a 250-foot triumphal arch in Washington, D.C. inspired by the Arc de Triomphe, as a tribute to US veterans.
He announced it at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day, saying, "And soon we're going to dedicate a magnificent triumphal arch to our veterans," and "And that's in honor of our great veterans and our great militaries."
But for now, the project is paused, thanks to a federal court order and ongoing legal disputes.
Veterans and Kennedys cite graves, $100 million
Some veterans and members of the Kennedy family are worried the arch could impact graves at Arlington. A judge has put construction on ice while these concerns get sorted out.
Plus, people are raising eyebrows over the $100 million price tag and questions about who's footing the bill.
Even with all this pushback, Trump's still pushing for his vision to become reality.