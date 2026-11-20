Donald Trump says North Korea meeting possible after Shenzhen talks
Donald Trump says a meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un is still on the table, even though it didn't happen during his recent Asia trip.
After catching up with Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Premier, Xi Jinping, in Shenzhen, Trump explained that scheduling issues got in the way but reassured everyone: "We'll have that meeting at some point," highlighting that he and Kim already have a relationship.
Trilateral peace declaration omits North Korea
Trump wrapped up his three-day visit by sitting down with Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Premier, Xi Jinping, for a major trilateral talk.
The group issued a joint "peace declaration" that omitted any mention of North Korea, while Xinhua said the three leaders discussed the Korean Peninsula, along with Ukraine, the Middle East and nuclear threats, showing just how crucial ongoing talks between these leaders are for international diplomacy.