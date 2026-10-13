Donald Trump says Putin more eager for peace than Zelenskyy
Donald Trump stirred things up by saying Russian President Vladimir Putin is actually more interested in ending the Russia-Ukraine war than Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Trump told reporters he would look into reports of Russia breaking a U.S.-backed energy ceasefire and called for both sides to work together to stop the fighting.
Zelenskyy condemns deadly Kyiv drone strikes
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy hit back at Russia for launching deadly drone strikes on Kyiv, even while peace talks are happening.
He accused Moscow of dragging out the war and urged the United States to recognize these signals from Russia and act with strength.
Despite ongoing attacks, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had refrained from attacking Russian energy facilities the previous night and remained focused on finding a peaceful solution.