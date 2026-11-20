Donald Trump to announce fresh trade agreements after Asia trip
Donald Trump is about to announce fresh trade agreements after a busy three-day trip to Asia, where he stopped by the Philippines.
He described the visit as "highly consequential," focusing on boosting economic ties and tackling security issues.
Trump pledges Ukraine input in Shenzhen
While in Asia, Trump sat down for a rare three-way chat with China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.
They talked about big-picture topics like nuclear risks and U.N. reforms, though no major breakthroughs happened.
Notably, Trump also promised that Ukraine would have a say in any decisions affecting its future, signaling a push for more international cooperation.