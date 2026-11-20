Donald Trump urged European leaders to stop funding Ukraine
After talking with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump reportedly urged European leaders to stop sending money to Ukraine.
On a recent call with European leaders gathered in Berlin for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, he argued that ending aid would save Europe a lot of money.
Interestingly, even though Trump's peace ideas include some Russian demands, Putin isn't on board with them either.
EU scrambles €70bn Ukraine funding gap
The European Union is already scrambling to cover a €70 billion gap in Ukraine funding by 2027.
Meanwhile, politics are shifting: France's presidential front-runner Marine Le Pen wants to end aid, and Germany's rising Alternative for Germany party has gained ground and is widely believed to have a realistic chance of capturing the chancellorship.
With Trump's push and these changes at home, Europe's support for Ukraine is looking more uncertain than ever.