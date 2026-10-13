Donald Trump vows $5,000 per adult if Republicans win midterms
World
Donald Trump just promised that if Republicans take control of Congress in the upcoming midterms, all adult citizens in the United States would get a $5,000 payout.
He shared this plan on Truth Social, saying it depends on Republican economic policies and warning that Democrats would only raise taxes and risk an economic crash.
Donald Trump calls plan 'Trump dividend'
Trump pointed to past direct payments to military personnel as proof he can actually pull this off.
He called the plan a "Trump dividend," claiming only Republican leadership could make it happen.
This isn't his first time making this promise. He floated a similar idea earlier this month as part of his push for the 2026 midterm elections.