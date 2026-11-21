Donald Trump vows permanent Iran deal to prevent nuclear armament
US President Donald Trump told Fox News he's aiming for a "permanent" agreement with Iran that would stop them from ever developing nuclear weapons, something he says future presidents couldn't undo.
"Watch my lips... Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he promised during the interview on November 20, 2026.
Trump calls Iran government more rational
Trump criticized Iran's leaders for decades of dishonesty but called their current government "more rational" than before.
He made it clear the US won't settle for quick or temporary deals, saying, "I'm going to make a deal that is going to be permanent."
Instead of pushing for regime change, his focus is on locking in long-term solutions that actually stick.