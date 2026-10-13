Doorbell camera partly captures Erie shooting, police ID Matthew Stone
World
A tragic mass shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, was partly caught on a doorbell camera, showing two women fleeing a house as gunshots ring out and someone shouts "Oh my God."
Police say Matthew Stone Sr. 45, killed nine people (including his wife, children, pregnant daughter, her two young children, and family friends) before taking his own life.
Victims were family and friends
The victims were all part of Stone's family or close circle. The attack happened just before 5pm on Perry Street.
Investigators say Stone's mental health could have been a factor in understanding what led up to this.
Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah called it, "It was horrific. It was the worst scene I have ever experienced."
The community is left searching for answers after this heartbreaking event.