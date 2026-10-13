Drones sink ship and hit Chelsea 3 off Bulgaria's coast
A ship was sunk and another vessel was also hit after a drone attack off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast on Tuesday.
Three drones hit the Chelsea 3, a Maltese-flagged vessel owned by a Ukrainian company, about 18 nautical miles from shore.
Thankfully, all 15 crew members were rescued.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said this was the second similar incident in just one week.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blames Russia
About a week earlier, two more ships were struck by drones in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone: one carrying grain was damaged and the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan sank.
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy blamed Russia for the attacks, though Moscow denied it.
With concerns rising over safety along this important trade route, Prime Minister Rumen Radev plans to bring up the issue with the NATO Secretary-General.