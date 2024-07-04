In brief Simplifying... In brief The legendary Durandal sword, said to be gifted by an angel to Charlemagne and later lodged in a cliff by his soldier Roland, has mysteriously vanished from its 100-feet high perch in Rocamadour.

The iconic sword was compared to King Arthur's 'Excalibur'

Legendary sword, jammed in stone for 1,300 years, has disappeared

By Akash Pandey 12:29 pm Jul 04, 2024

What's the story The Durandal sword, an ancient weapon renowned for its indestructibility and sharpness, has mysteriously disappeared from its location in a French town. The Telegraph reports that the sword had been lodged in a rock for over 1,300 years. Often referred to as the French Excalibur, this legendary weapon is deeply intertwined with local folklore and history. The circumstances surrounding its disappearance remain unknown, sparking speculation among residents that it was stolen.

Sword's history

Historical significance of the sword

The Durandal sword is steeped in history and legend, often compared to King Arthur's Excalibur. According to folklore, an angel presented this sword to Charlemagne, the Holy Roman Emperor in the eighth century. The weapon was later gifted by Charlemagne to his most skilled soldier, Roland. The town's folklore suggests that this indestructible sword could slice through stone with a single strike.

Community impact

Locals react to its disappearance

The sudden disappearance of the Durandal sword has deeply affected the local residents. Mayor Dominique Lenfant expressed sentiments, stating, "We're going to miss Durandal. It's been part of Rocamadour for centuries, and there's not a guide who doesn't point it out when he visits." The authorities have initiated an investigation into the disappearance but are puzzled about how someone managed to extract the sword from its 100-feet high location.

Literary significance

Durandal's role in French literature and legend

The Durandal sword's 'magic capabilities' are mentioned in the 11th-century poem, The Song of Roland, considered the oldest surviving work of French literature. The only existing copy of this poem is preserved at the Bodleian Library in Oxford. According to legend, despite Roland's attempts to destroy the sword before his death in battle, he was unable to break it and hurled it into a cliff in Rocamadour where it remained for over a millennium.