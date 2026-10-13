El Nino eases Asian winter demand, frees LNG for Europe

Thanks to El Nino, the 2026-27 winter (November 2026-February 2027) is set to be milder across Asia, which is actually good news for energy supplies.

With the U.S.-Iran conflict making LNG (liquefied natural gas) harder to get, countries like Japan, South Korea, and China could catch a break from high energy demand between November 2026 and February 2027.

Plus, this could free up more LNG for Europe as it deals with its own energy crunch.