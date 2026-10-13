El Nino eases Asian winter demand, frees LNG for Europe
Thanks to El Nino, the 2026-27 winter (November 2026-February 2027) is set to be milder across Asia, which is actually good news for energy supplies.
With the U.S.-Iran conflict making LNG (liquefied natural gas) harder to get, countries like Japan, South Korea, and China could catch a break from high energy demand between November 2026 and February 2027.
Plus, this could free up more LNG for Europe as it deals with its own energy crunch.
Milder East Asia winter, February risk
Forecasters say Japan and South Korea might see temperatures one to two degrees Celsius above normal the 2026-27 winter (November 2026-February 2027), with most of China warming up by January 2027.
That means less need for LNG and coal, both hit by Middle East disruptions, but there's still a chance of brief cold snaps if the polar vortex acts up.
As Takahisa Nishikawa puts it, February 2027 will be "For now, I would highlight February 2027 as a period worth monitoring for potential cold risks, rather than suggesting that a major cold outbreak is already likely," though big Arctic blasts aren't likely this winter (the 2026-27 season) thanks to El Nino.