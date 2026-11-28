El Nino floods Peru and Ecuador, 34 dead, 47,000 affected
Massive floods triggered by a powerful El Nino have hit Peru and Ecuador, leaving streets underwater and thousands scrambling for safety.
In northern Peru, about 2,000 families are dealing with waist-high water.
Ecuador is facing its own crisis, with 34 lives lost and 47,000 people affected by the relentless rains.
Peru and Ecuador declare national emergencies
Both countries have declared national emergencies to deal with the chaos.
Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori has put off her Colombia trip and said she plans to travel to the affected areas.
This year's El Nino is shaping up to be one of the most intense yet, making daily life even tougher for those caught in its path.