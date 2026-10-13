El Nino haze forces school closures in Indonesia and Amazon
World
This year's El Nino is hitting hard, with wildfires choking the air in Indonesia and the Amazon, forcing school closures and medical-treatment subsidies for haze-linked illness.
Power cuts are rolling through Myanmar, while worries about food security are growing.
Even places like Malaysia and Singapore are scrambling to protect people from the haze.
Pacific Ocean temperatures hit record highs
Global groups like the World Meteorological Organization and Japan's weather agency say this El Nino is one of the strongest yet: Pacific Ocean temperatures have hit record highs.
Experts warn we could see increased risk of drought and floods as El Nino peaks in December.
Countries like the Philippines are already prepping for power issues as hydropower takes a hit.