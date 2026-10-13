Elon Musk calls Ambani 'Prime Minister Ambani' over Reliance-linked donations
World
Elon Musk just called Ambani "Prime Minister Ambani" in a social media post, reacting to news about Reliance-linked donations to India's ruling BJP.
The comment hints at how big business money can shape politics and got people talking about whether Ambani has outsized influence in the government.
Musk backed Republicans, SpaceX won contracts
Here's the twist: Musk himself is no stranger to political influence. He has been a major individual donor in recent US elections, donating millions of dollars to support Trump and Republicans.
Plus, his companies like SpaceX have landed major government contracts, showing that the line between business and politics is pretty blurry on both sides of the globe.