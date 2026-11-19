Elon Musk joins Trump APEC Shenzhen delegation highlighting corporate influence
Elon Musk joined US President Donald Trump's delegation at the recent APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, despite not being a diplomat.
His invitation highlights just how much his companies, such as Tesla and SpaceX, shape global business conversations, especially around electric cars and satellite tech.
Basically, Musk is now a big deal in international trade talks.
Tesla 851,000 deliveries Starlink 10.3 million subscribers
Musk's role goes way beyond cars: he runs Tesla's massive Shanghai Gigafactory, delivered around 851,000 vehicles in 2025, accounting for 52% of the company's global deliveries, making China crucial for his business.
Plus, with Starlink having around 10.3 million subscribers across 164 countries, territories and other markets as of March 31, 2026, he's helping connect remote areas worldwide.
All this makes him a major player when world leaders talk about tech, trade, and the future of global connectivity.