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Home / News / World News / 'Great leader': Elon Musk praises Chinese President Xi Jinping
'Great leader': Elon Musk praises Chinese President Xi Jinping
Musk's comments come ahead of Xi-Trump summit

'Great leader': Elon Musk praises Chinese President Xi Jinping

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 23, 2026
02:46 pm
What's the story

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "great leader." The tech mogul made the remarks during an interview with China's state television network CCTV today. He said that under Xi's leadership, China has seen immense growth and development, especially in terms of new buildings and infrastructure.

Economic growth

Musk emphasizes visible signs of China's progress

Musk emphasized the visible signs of China's progress, saying, "It's also obvious to see that, just walking around the streets, the increased prosperity of the average Chinese citizen."

The tech titan's comments come as a testament to the country's rapid development as well as economic growth under President Xi's leadership.

Factory appreciation

Praise for Tesla's Shanghai factory

Musk also praised Tesla's Shanghai factory, the company's biggest manufacturing hub.

He called the facility a "gem" and praised the "incredibly talented, hardworking and trustworthy" team working there.

The comments come just ahead of a major summit between Xi and US President Donald Trump, possibly adding some positivity to the current state of US-China relations.

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