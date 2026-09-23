'Great leader': Elon Musk praises Chinese President Xi Jinping
What's the story
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "great leader." The tech mogul made the remarks during an interview with China's state television network CCTV today. He said that under Xi's leadership, China has seen immense growth and development, especially in terms of new buildings and infrastructure.
Economic growth
Musk emphasizes visible signs of China's progress
Musk emphasized the visible signs of China's progress, saying, "It's also obvious to see that, just walking around the streets, the increased prosperity of the average Chinese citizen."
The tech titan's comments come as a testament to the country's rapid development as well as economic growth under President Xi's leadership.
Factory appreciation
Praise for Tesla's Shanghai factory
Musk also praised Tesla's Shanghai factory, the company's biggest manufacturing hub.
He called the facility a "gem" and praised the "incredibly talented, hardworking and trustworthy" team working there.
The comments come just ahead of a major summit between Xi and US President Donald Trump, possibly adding some positivity to the current state of US-China relations.