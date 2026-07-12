South Korea issues 1st-ever emergency heatwave warning
What's the story
South Korea has issued its first-ever emergency heatwave warning under a new system introduced this year. The alert was given today, advising citizens to stop outdoor activities and stay cool. The warning is triggered when areas already under a heatwave warning are predicted to have perceived temperatures of 38 degree Celsius or higher, or actual temperatures of 39 degree Celsius or higher for just one day.
System introduction
New warning system introduced to better cope with heatwaves
The new warning system was introduced to better cope with the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves in South Korea. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued the emergency alert for two cities in southern North Gyeongsang Province - Gyeongsan and Pohang. "This marks the first time it has been issued since the system took effect," said KMA chief Lee Mi-seon at a press briefing.
Health implications
Emergency alert issued for extreme weather conditions
The emergency heatwave warning is not just an indication of extreme weather conditions, but also a sign of significantly increased health risks. "It indicates conditions in which even healthy people face a significantly elevated risk of serious harm, including heat-related illness and death," Lee said. Under the emergency alert, people engaged in outdoor activities are advised to stop immediately and seek shelter in cool places.