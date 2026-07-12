South Korea issues 1st-ever emergency heatwave warning

System introduction

New warning system introduced to better cope with heatwaves

The new warning system was introduced to better cope with the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves in South Korea. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued the emergency alert for two cities in southern North Gyeongsang Province - Gyeongsan and Pohang. "This marks the first time it has been issued since the system took effect," said KMA chief Lee Mi-seon at a press briefing.