EU imposes biggest Russia sanctions since 2022 to support Ukraine
World
The European Union (EU) just rolled out its biggest sanctions on Russia since 2022, mainly as a response to President Trump easing up US restrictions on Russian energy imports.
These fresh rules are about ramping up pressure on Russia for its ongoing attacks in Ukraine.
Sanctions signal break with President Trump
This time, the EU is stepping up economic pressure on Russia.
Foreign Policy Vice President Kaja Kallas says it's about turning up the heat to help Ukraine and push back against Moscow's aggression.
The move also signals a clear break from the US approach under Trump, showing Europe wants to take a tougher stand.
How much impact these sanctions have will depend on enforcement, international cooperation, and Russia's ability to adapt to existing measures.