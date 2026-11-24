EU seeks India partnership to secure Indian Ocean sea lanes
The European Union wants to work more closely with India to secure Indian Ocean sea lanes.
At a recent Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) roundtable, EU Ambassador Jean-Eric Paquet called maritime security a shared priority, especially since so much global trade passes through these waters.
This push is part of the EU's Indo-Pacific strategy to fight maritime crime and protect key shipping routes.
Vice Admiral Serrano highlights Operation Atalanta
Representatives from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, and other countries joined the meeting to talk about new ways to cooperate, like sharing information on ship movements and launching joint projects (think EUCRIMARIO and EnMAR+).
Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano also highlighted how Operation Atalanta is helping tackle piracy in the region, saying, "This roundtable provided an opportunity to explain the contribution of Atalanta, as part of the EU's efforts in the region, in fighting maritime crimes in the Indian Ocean and how to address common challenges with our partners."