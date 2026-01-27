'Europe can't defend itself without the US': NATO chief

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has warned that Europe cannot defend itself without the United States. He made this statement while addressing lawmakers on the European Parliament's defense and foreign affairs committees. "If anyone thinks here...that the European Union or Europe as a whole can defend itself without the US, keep on dreaming," Rutte said, adding that a European army would only duplicate efforts within NATO.

Arms funding Rutte supports US arms for Ukraine amid EU debate Rutte also supported allowing Ukraine to use part of the European Union's €90 billion ($106.8 billion) loan on American weapons. This comes despite opposition from some EU countries, such as France, Greece, and Cyprus, which prefer using the funds for European military suppliers, while it was supported by countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. He stressed that keeping communication lines open with the US is crucial for Europe's defense strategy.

Defense boost Rutte credits Trump for increased NATO defense spending Rutte also credited US President Donald Trump with getting NATO countries to increase their defense spending to at least 2% of GDP from the earlier 1.5%. He argued that without the US, Europe would have to spend much more on its defense. "For Europe, if you really want to go it alone...forget that you can ever get there with 5%," he said, referring to a pledge by NATO allies to ramp up their defense spending by 2035.

Security debate Rutte dismisses connection between US security guarantees and Ukraine Rutte also dismissed suggestions that talks about Greenland were linked to securing US security guarantees for Ukraine. He stressed flexibility in how the €90 billion loan can be spent, urging lawmakers not to impose overly restrictive "buy EU" caveats. The European Commission's proposal stated two-thirds of this cash would go toward Ukrainian military expenditures, with EU arms-makers prioritized as suppliers.

