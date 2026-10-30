European lawmakers propose holding parents and digital platforms partly responsible
After riots caused over €1 billion in damage, European lawmakers are taking a new approach: holding parents and digital platforms partly responsible.
In France, a new Senate-approved bill would let the government cut welfare or housing benefits from families of convicted rioters and push apps like Telegram to crack down on organizing violence online.
Italy fines parents over riots
Italy is rolling out similar rules, fining parents unless they prove they couldn't have stopped their child from joining riots.
Platforms like Telegram have already started removing violent channels under legal pressure.
But not everyone is on board: human rights groups warn these laws could hurt innocent families and discourage peaceful protest.
The French bill still needs approval from the National Assembly before it becomes law.