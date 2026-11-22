Families and survivors demand accountability at Brooklyn building collapse vigil
On November 21, families and survivors gathered in Brooklyn to remember those lost in the recent building collapse and to demand real accountability from city officials.
Brenda Vasquez, whose husband Edgar Sapon was among the eight killed, spoke out about the city's failure to keep workers safe, saying their loss could have been prevented.
Walter Silchez urges city agencies support
The vigil brought out a strong sense of unity and frustration. Survivors like Leidy Alvarez shared how deeply the tragedy has affected them.
People mourned for the victims, while Walter Silchez, director of NYC nonprofit Alianza Ecuatoriana Internacional, urged city agencies to take responsibility and support those impacted.
The message was clear: Brooklyn wants answers and change.