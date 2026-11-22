Fausto Isidro Meza Flores arrest triggers Guasave violence, 11 dead
After Mexican authorities arrested Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, better known as El Chapo Isidro and one of the FBI's most wanted, the city of Guasave in Sinaloa saw violent clashes between cartel gunmen and security forces.
The chaos on November 21 left at least 11 people dead, with burning vehicles blocking roads and residents caught in the middle of the unrest.
Meza Flores capture hits Beltran Leyva
Meza Flores's capture is a major hit to the Beltran Leyva cartel, a group involved in drug trafficking.
His arrest was pulled off with help from intelligence from the Trump administration, and officials say Mexican armed forces will stay in Sinaloa to keep things under control.
This move is part of Mexico's bigger push against organized crime, even if it means more tension as rival groups fight for power.