FBI dismantles Operation Lonestar Roundup funding North Korea's nuclear-missile projects
World
The FBI just took down a North Korean operation where IT workers landed fake remote jobs at US companies and secretly sent their paychecks back to fund Kim Jong Un's nuclear and missile projects.
Called "Operation Lonestar Roundup," the crackdown led to two Americans being arrested, charges against 12 people, and the exposure of a $3 million scheme that hit 70 companies.
FBI seizes 187-computer laptop farm
North Korean IT workers used remote access tools to get into US systems, creating big security risks, including possible identity theft.
The FBI seized a "laptop farm" of at least 187 computers and charged more people in China.
To help prevent this kind of thing from happening again, the FBI is sharing tips for companies to spot suspicious activity.