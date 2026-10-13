Federal agents searched Ilhan Omar's D.C. home amid fraud probe
World
Federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C. home on October 12 as part of an immigration fraud probe.
Omar, who came to the US as a Somali refugee and is now a US citizen, was targeted under a judicial warrant, according to the Justice Department.
Omar denies wrongdoing, blames Trump administration
Omar denies any wrongdoing and says these accusations are politically motivated by the Trump administration.
Omar stated on social media that the president has spent a decade targeting her with smear campaigns and vowed not to be silenced.
Meanwhile, controversy continues around the US government spending nearly $22 million in taxpayer money on Trump ads, even after being ordered by a federal judge to stop, raising more questions about political tactics this election season.