India buys Russian oil under price cap: Finland

'That was the intention': Finland backs India's Russian oil purchases

By Snehil Singh 10:11 am Jun 13, 202610:11 am

What's the story

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has defended India's purchase of Russian oil, saying it was in line with the Western-imposed oil price cap. Speaking at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, she clarified that the intention of the price cap was not to stop countries from buying Russian crude entirely. "In India's defense, it has bought oil under the price cap. That was the intention," Valtonen said.