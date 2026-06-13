'That was the intention': Finland backs India's Russian oil purchases
What's the story
Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has defended India's purchase of Russian oil, saying it was in line with the Western-imposed oil price cap. Speaking at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, she clarified that the intention of the price cap was not to stop countries from buying Russian crude entirely. "In India's defense, it has bought oil under the price cap. That was the intention," Valtonen said.
Energy policy
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar defends India's energy imports
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also defended the country's energy imports from Russia, saying they are based on cost and availability. He noted that after sanctions were imposed on Russia in 2022, global energy flows changed dramatically. "At that point of time, much of the oil available in the market was from Russia because Europeans were buying up Middle East oil," he said.
Market stabilization
US advised India to buy Russian oil: Jaishankar
Jaishankar also revealed that the United States had asked India to buy Russian oil to stabilize the market. He stressed that India's energy policy is driven by practical considerations and not political alignments. "I buy oil based on cost and availability," he said, adding that India's largest gas supplier is now the United States, a shift from Qatar before February 28 this year.
Criticism response
Jaishankar hits back at European criticism
During the discussions, Jaishankar also hit back at what he called selective criticism from parts of Europe. He said European countries have been selling weapons used to attack India for many years, while India has never endangered Europe. His remarks were aimed at countering accusations that India's energy imports from Russia are politically motivated.
Argument reinforcement
Valtonen's remarks strengthen India's position on Russian oil purchases
Valtonen's remarks are likely to bolster India's stance that its Russian oil purchases have remained within the framework set by Western countries. The debate over Moscow's energy exports and the geopolitical implications of the Ukraine war continues. The Kultaranta Talks provided a platform for both ministers to clarify their positions on global energy dynamics and geopolitical tensions.