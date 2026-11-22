Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Serang kills 3, 36 missing
A serious fire broke out at the Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Serang, Indonesia, killing three people and leaving 36 others missing.
The blaze started Saturday afternoon, causing parts of the building to collapse while an estimated 60 people were inside the factory when it caught fire.
Rescue teams are still searching for survivors as smoke and small fires make things tough.
Thick smoke and damage slow rescues
Thick smoke and damaged structures are slowing down rescue operations, with drone footage showing large parts of the factory destroyed.
Four people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital and health clinic.
The factory is part of UNIFAM, a major consumer-food company.
Families are anxiously waiting for updates as authorities investigate what caused the tragedy.