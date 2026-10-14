Former BND chief August Hanning arrested, denies selling secret documents
World
Germany's intelligence world is reeling after August Hanning, the former head of the BND (Germany's foreign intelligence service), was arrested near the Dutch border on October 13.
Authorities say he sold secret documents to foreign powers: pretty serious stuff.
Even so, police did not handcuff him during the arrest.
Hanning has denied everything.
Arrest raises German intelligence trust concerns
This is not just a big deal for Germany: it could shake up how the country works on intelligence.
The timing is especially tense, coming after recent Russian sabotage incidents in Germany.
With Hanning once leading the BND, his arrest raises tough questions about trust and security at the highest levels.