Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, 80, in ICU as family remanded
World
Mahinda Rajapaksa, the former president of Sri Lanka, has been admitted to the ICU for urgent medical care at age 80.
This comes as his family faces a tough time: his son, Namal, was recently remanded over alleged financial wrongdoing, and his wife, Shiranthi, was also remanded last week in a separate case involving the alleged misuse of public funds.
Rajapaksa family facing anti-corruption scrutiny
Rajapaksa led Sri Lanka from 2005 to 2015 and was known for ending the civil war.
Now, his family's legal woes are part of a bigger anti-corruption campaign launched after Sri Lanka's economic crisis in 2022.
The current president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, elected in 2024, has promised to hold former leaders accountable for corruption.