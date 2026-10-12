France braces for more student protests, President Macron urges respect
France is gearing up for another wave of student protests, with President Macron urging everyone to keep things respectful and open to conversation.
The Tuesday demonstrations were promoted online by the France Unbowed party, highlighting students' frustration with how schools are run, especially after three weeks of unrest calling for better classroom conditions.
France protests cause 130 school closures
Since late September 2026, some 130 high schools have closed due to the protests, and there have been tense moments between students and police, enough to spark 24 internal investigations into alleged police brutality.
The government plans to send in 3,000 substitute teachers where they're needed most, but student groups say that's not enough.
Meanwhile, many students are still pushing for smaller classes and more support in schools, while some parents worry about missed lessons and the politics behind it all.