France braces for more student protests, President Macron urges respect

Since late September 2026, some 130 high schools have closed due to the protests, and there have been tense moments between students and police, enough to spark 24 internal investigations into alleged police brutality.

The government plans to send in 3,000 substitute teachers where they're needed most, but student groups say that's not enough.

Meanwhile, many students are still pushing for smaller classes and more support in schools, while some parents worry about missed lessons and the politics behind it all.