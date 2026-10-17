France braces for student protests over university admissions, classroom conditions
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France is gearing up for big protests this Saturday, as high school students protest classroom conditions, teacher absences and university admissions.
Expect blocked highways and marches all over the country.
The Interior Ministry says there could be trouble in some cities, warning about possible violence from extreme elements among protesters.
Poll finds 57% back student demands
Students have been protesting for weeks over classroom conditions and university admissions.
Over half of people polled, 57%, say they support these demands.
Still, the government says tight budgets make it hard to boost education funding right now, with Prime Minister Lecornu pushing parliament to help cut deficits.