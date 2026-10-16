France, Germany propose joint EV plan protecting European car jobs
France and Germany just rolled out a joint plan to shield Europe's car industry from the surge of Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).
Their proposal, announced Friday, is all about making sure the switch to EVs actually supports European factories and protects local jobs.
The plan still needs a green light from the rest of the European Union.
Framework ties support to EU production
The "Made in Europe" framework would tie government support to building cars locally across all 27 EU countries, while also setting some rules for non-EU partners like Britain.
It calls for a 90% cut in carbon emissions by 2035, with slightly looser requirements than before.
Meanwhile, Chinese manufacturers including Changan's Avatr and BYD's Denza are moving into Europe with high-tech features (think fast charging and smart driver assists), hoping to compete directly with luxury names like BMW and Mercedes as they look for new markets outside China.