France sees nationwide protests over living costs and education
France saw major protests on Saturday as people took to the streets over rising living expenses and tough conditions in education.
Supported by the CGT union, demonstrators are pushing for better pay, higher pensions, and stronger public services.
With more than 80 rallies planned across the country, many Metro stations were closed Saturday at police request to keep things under control.
Laurent Nunez suspends stun grenade use
These new protests follow weeks of student unrest and bring back memories of the 2018 yellow vest movement.
President Macron has asked everyone to stay peaceful and respect people and property.
After a teenager was hurt during the demonstrations, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez suspended the use of a type of police stun grenade, showing just how seriously officials are taking things, especially with elections coming up.