France unrest: Macron condemns 'unbridled violence,' at least 2,400 arrested
France saw major unrest this weekend, with President Emmanuel Macron calling out the "unbridled violence" during nationwide protests.
At least 2,400 people were arrested as riots broke out, public property was damaged, and looting took place.
Macron made it clear there's a difference between peaceful protesters with real concerns and those just causing chaos.
Calls for Laurent Nunez resignation
Macron criticized radical groups for taking advantage of the protests, saying their violence hurts society.
The fallout has led to calls for Laurent Nunez to step down, as critics point to poor intelligence and policing.
Both Macron's team and the far-right frontrunner for the presidential election, Marine Le Pen, are blaming "ultra-left" factions for fueling the unrest, sparking debate over how the government is handling things, and whether it's really addressing what's making people angry in the first place.