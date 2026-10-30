G-20 foreign ministers skip family photo over Russia's presence
World
No group photo this time: G-20 foreign ministers decided to skip their usual "family shot" after European representatives objected to Russia's presence in the family photo.
The US had already hinted this would happen, and the move really shows just how strained things are between Europe and Russia right now.
Europe objects after US eased sanctions
European members pushed back against Russia joining in, especially after recent US moves like a diesel deal and easing some sanctions on Moscow.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul summed it up, saying there would be no joint photo with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, making it clear that big divides remain within the group.