Gadi Eisenkot, asked to form Israel's next government, invites Likud
Gadi Eisenkot, who has been asked to form Israel's next government, has invited Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud party for coalition talks this Sunday.
Although Eisenkot once said he would not join a Netanyahu-led team, he is now open to working with Likud, if he gets the top job.
His main goal? To finally break political deadlock and build a broad unity government by December.
Knesset deadlocked, Naftali Bennett backs Eisenkot
Israel's parliament (the Knesset) is still split after October elections: no group has enough seats to govern alone.
Netanyahu's bloc holds 53 seats, Eisenkot's opposition has 48, and Arab-majority parties have 19.
With no clear winner, Eisenkot is trying to bring everyone together, and even former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett supports him over Netanyahu due to trust issues from past leadership.
The outcome of these talks could shape where Israeli politics goes next.