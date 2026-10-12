Germany's labor minister and SPD co-leader Barbel Bas quits posts
World
Germany's labor minister and co-leader of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) Barbel Bas has quit both posts following her stepdaughter's death and public criticism from the CDU.
She said she needs time to grieve and called out the CDU for its attacks during her mourning.
Her exit comes as tensions rise within Germany's ruling coalition.
German coalition rifts widen over reforms
Bas's departure has spotlighted rifts in the government, especially with big economic reforms on the table.
SPD leader Lars Klingbeil has criticized the lack of respect shown to Bas, while Friedrich Merz offered condolences.
Meanwhile, the far-right AfD is using this turmoil to push for change, gaining ground in polls and raising concerns about Germany's political future.