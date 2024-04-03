Next Article

Kate's video was released by Kensington Palace on March 23

Getty Images' note sparks debate over Kate Middleton's cancer video

What's the story A recent editor's note by Getty Images on a video featuring Kate Middleton has reignited debates about its authenticity. In its note, the American media company wrote, "The handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy." The video, released by Kensington Palace on March 23, showed the Princess of Wales discussing her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment. "I am well and getting stronger every day" the 42-year-old is heard saying.

Middleton's video temporarily silences rumors

The video, which showed Middleton in the gardens of Windsor Palace, temporarily quelled rumors about her whereabouts. However, netizens were quick to speculate on its authenticity. Tagging it as a deepfake, several questioned the lack of movement in the background elements like leaves or grass. One user even wrote, "Is anyone else tired of Kate Middleton conspiracies?" Amidst all this, the editor's note has further fuelled the fire.

Previous controversy over Middleton's digitally altered photo

In March, major news agencies including the Associated Press, Reuters and AFP issued a "kill order" for a photo of Middleton with her three children amid claims of digital manipulation. The image was released on Mother's Day in the UK, but inconsistencies led to questions about its authenticity. Later, the Princess admited to editing the photo and apologized for creating any confusion. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,' she said.

Rumors of Prince William's alleged affair dismissed

In addition to the deepfake theories, rumors also surfaced about an alleged affair between Prince William and Sarah Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. The allegations, made by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, have since been dismissed by Hanbury as "completely false." She also filed a lawsuit against the American entertainer. Amidst all this, Republic CEO Graham Smith labeled Middleton's cancer diagnosis as a "soap opera."

Getty Images' Editor's note