Gilal and Kaloch tribal clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kills 7
A deadly clash broke out between the Gilal and Kaloch tribes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving seven people dead.
The fight happened around 10pm local time on Thursday in the Bilija forest after a long-standing argument over who owns the land finally turned violent.
Local officials unable to resolve dispute
This isn't just about one night: these two tribes have been at odds over the forest for decades, with local officials unable to settle things for good.
The tragedy highlights just how tough it can be to resolve land disputes peacefully in some regions, and why better conflict resolution and stronger governance are still much needed.