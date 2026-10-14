Giorgia Meloni warns over 300,000-ton Russia diesel deal 'very risky'
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni isn't happy about a new agreement where Russia will send more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel to the US and other countries.
She called it a "very risky choice," saying it could make it harder to get Putin to the table for peace talks with Ukraine and might even legitimize Russia while the conflict continues.
Meloni urges EU-led talks, Trump defends
Meloni is pushing for stronger European Union unity on handling Russia.
She suggested bringing in key European countries, Germany, France, and Great Britain, to lead negotiations together, wanting this approach to be led by an authoritative figure and on behalf of everyone and with an official mandate.
Meanwhile, US President Trump defended the deal as a way to lower energy prices back home before elections.