Google clearing forests in Otanmaki for data center draws wolves
Google started clearing forests in Otanmaki, Finland, to build a new data center: that's led to some surprising side effects.
With the trees gone, local animals have scattered and wolves have started showing up in the village.
Anni Ranta said they "began coming into the village" after trees were felled, and people are worried about what this means for their environment.
Finnish regulator suspends Google work
Many locals aren't happy with how quickly things moved: Antti Jakonen even called it an "American style" operation.
The Finnish Licensing and Supervision Authority stepped in last month, suspending preparatory work after finding Google hadn't finished environmental checks.
Now, Google has been on hold since October 6 and is promising some reforestation, but conservationists say that might not be enough to fix the damage already done.